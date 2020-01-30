GIBBON — A Gibbon family of four lost their house Wednesday following a structure fire.
A water heater is believed to have started the fire in the single-wide trailer house at Sun Valley Trailer Court No. 14, said Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Brown.
The building, grounds and transportation supervisor at Gibbon Public Schools reported the fire at 4:23 p.m.
A bus driver returning to the school Wednesday afternoon told Brown about smoke coming from the trailer court area. When Brown investigated he saw flames coming from the trailer.
No one from the Gustavo Ramirez family was home at the time of the fire. The residents will be temporarily living with other family members in Gibbon.
The Red Cross responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
The house was a total loss, according to authorities.
