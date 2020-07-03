KEARNEY — A free class on FamilySearch.org, a genealogical research website, will be offered at 7 p.m. Monday or 10 a.m. Thursday at Kearney Public Library.
FamilySearch is the world’s largest genealogy organization. Millions of people use FamilySearch.org records, resources and services each year to learn more about their family history. Kearney library patrons can use this free website to start their family tree.
Participants in next week’s classes will create an account on FamilySearch.org and learn the basics. Participants are invited to register for just one of the two identical sessions. Classes will be held via Zoom.
Class size is limited to 15. Pre-registration and basic computer skills are required. Online registration is available at cityofkearney.org/Activities.
T he library’s reference desk has more information at 308-233-3256 or email Sarah Haack at shaack@kearneygov.org.