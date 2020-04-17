LEXINGTON — A Farnam woman, who shot her husband in the knee during a domestic dispute, has been convicted.
Kama Timmons, 40, of Farnam pleaded no contest to felony first-degree domestic assault in March in Dawson County District Court, according to court records.
A no contest plea is neither an admittance nor denial of guilt, but is treated the same as a guilty plea.
In exchange for Timmons’ plea, the court dropped a felony charge — use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Timmons is scheduled to be sentenced May 20 in Dawson County District Court. She faces up to 20 years in prison.
The case against Timmons is outlined in court records:
On Aug. 31, law enforcement officials were called to the scene at the Timmons’ house in Farnam.
Kama Timmons told law enforcement that her husband, Benjamin Timmons, came home that night “very intoxicated.” She said he accused her of cheating.
She said Benjamin then forced his way into the house through the door and pushed her. She said the altercation moved to the bathroom where her husband shoved her into the wall and picked her up. She claimed she was fearful for her life, so she grabbed a handgun.
When Kama brandished the gun, she said her husband left the house. She followed him to the front door and closed it.
About 10 minutes later Kama went outside with the gun and another argument ensued. She said her husband made “a threatening gesture” at her. She then shot him in the knee.
Law enforcement officials reported they found “one spent” cartridge in the Timmons’ yard.
Benjamin left the scene and later was found in Gothenburg. He was treated in Lincoln for the gunshot wound.
Court records say Benjamin, 33, later was charged with misdemeanor third-degree domestic assault. He pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced on Dec. 19 to 1 ½ years probation.
Kama filed a protection order against Benjamin in April 2019 but she rescinded the request a day later, according to court records.
She currently is out of jail after posting $10,000 of a $100,000 bond on Sept. 19. A condition of her bond is that she have no contact with Benjamin.
