KEARNEY — A felony sexual assault charge against a Kearney man has been dismissed.
The 31-year-old man had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a child between Feb. 6, 2017, and Feb. 6, 2018. The charge alleged sexual penetration of a child younger than 12 years old.
According to court records at the time of the alleged offense the alleged victim would have been 2 years old.
The man’s case was bound over to district court for trial in January, Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Melanie Young said, however, the case later was dismissed.
Young said there was not enough evidence to go forward with prosecution. The case with dismissed without prejudice, which means Young may refile charges.