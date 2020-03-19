CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wintry weather is about to make a comeback to the high plains and Rocky Mountains.
Forecasters expect heavy snow and strong winds across much of eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska continuing through today.
They predict a nasty mix for driving — at least a few inches of snow along with ice and gusts over 40 mph.
The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for all of southeast Wyoming and the western third of Nebraska.
Forecasters expect a foot of snow or more in the mountains of northern Colorado and a wintry mix elsewhere in the three-state region.
The storm will let up Friday but temperatures will remain below freezing until the weekend.
The Kearney area is in a winter weather advisory through 7 a.m. Friday. According to the National Weather Service, snow and strong winds are likely this afternoon and tonight.
A potent storm system crossing the Plains will bring thunderstorms & snow to the area today through tonight! An accompanying cold front will bring strong NW winds later today into tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 4 PM today-7 AM Fri. #newx #kswx pic.twitter.com/LsBCHk6Nlr— NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) March 19, 2020