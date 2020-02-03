KEARNEY — Nebraskans can fight cancer and give hope to those facing the disease by supporting the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days.
For a donation of $10, supporters will receive a bouquet of fresh-cut daffodils. For $15, they will receive a pot of mini daffodils or pot of mini hyacinths. The flowers will arrive in early to mid-March, weather permitting.
To order, contact Theresa Baack at 308-440-0944 or theresabaack@hotmail.com. Order deadline is Feb. 14.
Dollars raised through Daffodil Days provide the ACS with much-needed funds and advance the mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.