KEARNEY — Gifts can be dropped off Nov. 18-25 at seven churches in south-central Nebraska for Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week.
The public is invited to turn empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
It is part of the Samaritan’s Purse project, which partners with churches to deliver gift-filled shoeboxes to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of them, it will be the first gift they ever have received, according to a news release.
This year, central Nebraska residents hope to collect more than 9,932 gifts to reach 11 million children.
Shoeboxes can be dropped off at the following churches Nov. 18-25:
- Alma: Peace Lutheran Church at 310 Highway 83
- Cozad Bible Church at 1602 O Ave.
- Eustis United Methodist Church at 208 N. Morton St.
- Holdrege: First Presbyterian Church at 1103 Sheridan St.
- Kearney: First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave.
- Lexington: Berean Bible Church at 210 W. 7th St.
- Minden: Minden eFree Church, 1310 W. First St.
For more information and drop-off hours at each church, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.
