LEXINGTON — A late-night fire Saturday destroyed a granary storage building at Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery in Lexington.
Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze at 11:15 p.m. Saturday. A power line that ran through a tree for the storage facility was whipped around by high winds causing the fire, said LVFD Assistant Chief Bo Berry.
“It just spread. It’s a very old structure. It was easily ignited,” Berry said.
Twenty-five LVFD firefighters responded to the call, and they were assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson Public Power. Most of the fire trucks left the scene at 1:30 a.m. Two firefighters and a tanker stayed behind for one more hour to monitor the situation to ensure embers didn’t spread, Berry said.
The building was used as storage for a tractor, lawn mower and pruning supplies. The fire was sustained to the storage building and is considered a total loss.
The business’s vines and main facility were not affected, Berry reported.
