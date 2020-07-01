JOHNSON LAKE — An early morning house fire today (Wednesday) engulfed a house at Johnson Lake.
The Lexington and Elwood volunteer fire departments were called to the house fire shortly after 5:45 a.m. today in the North Point area of Johnson Lake. The fire is believed to have started in the garage and spread to the house, said Lexington Fire Chief Dallas Holbein.
The fire caused some damage to the siding and windows of a home next door, Holbein said. There also were two vehicles outside of the neighboring house that sustained damage.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Around 20 firefighters from Lexington and 10-12 firefighters from Elwood responded to the blaze. The fire had been contained but a fire truck remained on the scene this morning to put out hot spots, Holbein said.
The cause of the fire and damage estimates have not been determined. The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.