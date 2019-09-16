HOLDREGE — An early-morning fire Saturday at a house in Holdrege displaced one person.
The Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to the house fire around 2 a.m. Saturday at 1317 Sixth Ave., said HVFD Chief Dan Wagner.
The Funk Rural Fire Department and Loomis Volunteer Fire and Rescue also responded to the call.
The house had been divided into four apartments, and only one apartment was occupied at the time. Wagner said the person living in the home was able to escape the house with a dog and a cat, and no one was hurt.
It took the fire departments about four hours to extinguish the blaze, and the structure is considered a total loss, Wagner said. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. Wagner said authorities believe the fire started in the furnace area in the basement.
The American Red Cross is assisting the person displaced with a comfort kit, which contains personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire.
In addition, the Red Cross provided information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup, notification of important contacts and how to deal with damaged items.
