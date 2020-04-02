KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene of a garage fire Thursday morning in Kearney.
At 11 a.m. firefighters were called to an area in the 3000 block of Avenue E for a detached garage on fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the garage was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke poured from the structure behind the house near the alley.
Heavy black and gray smoke filled the neighborhood to near zero visibility as firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze.
The fire quickly spread to a camper. An investigator with the Nebraska Fire Marshals office has been called to the scene.
