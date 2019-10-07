WESTERVILLE — A Westerville woman and her son were uninjured last week following a structure fire at their home.
Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday volunteer firefighters from Ansley, Mason City, Arcadia and Broken Bow responded to a structure fire at the home of Peggy Peters in the unincorporated town of Westerville, about eight miles north of Ansley. Peters, her adult son, their dog and pot-bellied pig escaped without injury, said Ervie Ferguson, an Ansley assistant fire chief.
A Nebraska Fire Marshal determined the fire started in the chimney of the house and burned the attic, Ferguson said, although the house is inhabitable. Firefighters were finished at the scene around 4 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
