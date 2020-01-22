KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity will host its first annual 5K Color Run on April 4.
The fraternity is partnering with Make-A-Wish and UNK’s Student Athletics Advisory Committee for the event, and funds raised will go toward granting a child’s wish to visit Disney World in Orlando.
The race begins at 2 p.m., with runners starting in the northeast parking lot of Kearney High School, 2702 W. 11th St., looping around Yanney Heritage Park and finally returning to KHS. Stations will be set up along the route with challenges, run by UNK athletes, and runners will get covered in color as they race.
Registration cost is $20, T-shirts are $12 and bands are $3, plus an online processing fee. Register by March 22 to guarantee a T-shirt of your size.
Race day check-in and packet pick-up runs from 1-1:45 p.m. Same-day registration also will be available at this time.
To register, visit unk.crowdchange.co/10795.