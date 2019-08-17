KEARNEY — On a cold Sunday morning in January, members of First Baptist Church carried a cross from their old sanctuary at 1616 W. 39th St. to their new church at 3610 Sixth Ave.
That new building was not new. It was 60 years old. Dozens of church members had taken English and algebra classes there and played basketball or volleyball in the gym.
Now, thanks to their funds, sweat and prayers, the former Kearney High School had been resurrected as the First Baptist Church.
“I’ve never seen a Baptist church move so quickly on a project so huge,” said the Rev. Sean Dougherty, senior pastor. “There were concerns about the age of the building and whether we could afford this much space, but this allowed us to save a huge community building right in the heart of the city. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
It all began nine years ago when the church needed more parking and more space. In 2014, a capital campaign was launched. The church purchased 12 acres at West 56th Street and 11th Avenue.
But in June 2016, the night before the building committee was to sign contracts for that land, committee member Brent Upson called committee co-chair Jay Utterback and asked the group to explore buying the old high school instead. The Kearney Board of Education had just issued a request for proposals for its future.
“Brent dogged us,” Utterback said. “He said, ‘You’ve got to look at this.’”
The committee did, and the idea of moving into the old school was so compelling they never looked back.
The 200-member congregation approved it quickly, too.
On Oct. 10, 2016, the Kearney Board of Education awarded the structure to the church for a bid of $260,000. They won it over two other bidders.
Behind the scenes, Jacob Sertich, an architect at Wilkins Architecture Design Planning at 2908 W. 39th St., already was hard at work on the building. He had assisted Kearney Public Schools in preparing to either dispense of the property, renovate the crowded high school or retain the property but demolish the building.
Ironically, in a separate project, Sertich was working on designs for First Baptist’s new campus on 56th Street. When the church bought the old school, Sertich was in a perfect position to evaluate its future as a place of worship.
Dougherty believes Sertich’s plans and involvement were divine intervention.
“We were able to change plans so quickly because all the work had been done. The architect knew the building,” he said.
The church took possession of the school in November 2016. Renovations began in early 2017. Workers removed asbestos and demolished 112,000 square feet of the structure’s 220,000 square feet. Dozens of church members, including high school students, have painted, prepared surfaces, done framing and put in cabinets.
“I just put out the word, and people responded,” Dougherty said. “It has unified our congregation.”
