KEARNEY — A Kearney High School Bearcat mascot costume. A blue Kearney High School orchestra jacket.
Those items and more are on permanent display in the First Baptist Church’s Community Room, which will be open to the public at the church’s open house 1-5 p.m. Aug. 25.
The congregation decided that creating a Community Room would be a fitting way to honor the 50-year-old former high school and preserve its heritage.
Chair of the project is Patty Wilson. Her Partners in Christ Sunday school class, which meets in that room every Sunday, elected her to lead the effort on a Sunday when she was absent.
“We had a big class discussion and decided Patty would be excellent,” said Marcy Stevens, a committee member. “Patty had been a Booster Club president for years, and both she and her husband Bob are Kearney High alumni.”
Wilson learned she’d been chosen when she got a text from Stevens. At the time, she was busy with her daughter’s May wedding, but when that was over, she drafted Stevens and Julie Bolen, the church’s two wedding coordinators, to assist her.
Wilson put out a casual request for KHS souvenirs from friends and acquaintances.
She was given the mascot costume from the Kearney Public Schools Foundation. She found the orchestra jacket, “probably from the late ‘60s,” she said. She found an old letter sweater from the 1960s, too.
Memorabilia also include four large posters of a tiger and old paw prints which they turned into framed prints for the walls. They also refashioned old T-shirts into table runners for all the tables.
The room itself is getting a makeover, too.
It formerly had three long rectangular eight-foot-long tables, but the committee purchased round tables and 60 chairs so the space can be rented for meetings, alumni breakfasts, bridal showers and other gatherings. The room, once a science lab, still has a usable sink. The class purchased a small refrigerator.
Bolen polished the original science cabinetry and countertops until they gleamed. Her husband William is on the committee, too. “We wanted William because he’s a handyman fix-it guy and the only one who really knows what’s going on in this building.” Wilson said. “Also, he never says no.”
“We will continue to love blue and gold until we die,” Wilson said.