KEARNEY — In its first year, Seth VanHorn is calling his “Cage A Cop” fundraiser for the Nebraska Special Olympics a success.
“Cage a Cop went great for its first year,” said VanHorn, a Kearney Police Department community service officer.
VanHorn and volunteers raised $6,500 in 1 ½ days as he sat inside a steel cage at Kearney’s Hilltop Mall.
VanHorn stayed inside the cage — similar to the Jail and Bail fundraising effort — for 18 hours to raise money for Special Olympics.
“I want to thank all the businesses that donated to this great cause and all the law enforcement help, along with the athletes that were up there with me the entire time,” he said.
KPD Chief Bryan Waugh and K9 unit Jon Alstrom and Bane also joined VanHorn during the fundraiser.
For the last 10 years VanHorn had sat on the roof of Kearney’s Walmart Supercenter raising funds. But under the recommendation of his doctor, VanHorn brought his fundraising efforts inside this year.
Donations for Cage a Cop may be sent or dropped off at the Law Enforcement Center, 2025 Ave. A, in downtown Kearney.
