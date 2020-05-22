HOLDREGE — Nine weeks after state record-keeping began, Harlan County finally has recorded its first case of COVID-19.
No details were provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, but one case in Harlan County was included on its COVID-19 chart Thursday.
Public testing was done Friday morning in Alma, the county seat, but DHHS did not say whether the case was detected at that time.
Total cases in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department region were 994 as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
Cases in each county included:
- Buffalo -136
- Dawson- 813
- Franklin - 6
- Gosper - 11
- Harlan - 1
- Kearney - 11
- Phelps - 16
Nebraska now has 11,425 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 143 deaths.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. To contact Two Rivers, call 308-995-4778. The Two Rivers web site is under renovation and does not have up-to-date case totals.