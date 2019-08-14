KEARNEY — The community is invited to an inclusive Rejoicing Spirits worship service at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian, 4511 Sixth Ave. The service, held monthly, encourages people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to become part of a welcoming faith community.
Led by the Rev. John Gosswein, it will include music, joyous singing, meaningful messages, and opportunities to participate, serve and lead. The ‘no shushing policy’ gives attendees the freedom to worship as God intends for them.
The church is wheelchair accessible at the west door. People of all faiths are welcome.
For more information, contact Gosswein at pr.john.foc@gmail.com or call 308-236-7704.