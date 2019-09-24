KEARNEY — Nielsen Contracting will be working near The Archway reconstructing east First Street beginning Thursday.
According to a press release from the city of Kearney, the roadway will remain open and access to The Archway will be available from the east and west.
Motorists should expect short periods of flagged, one-way traffic at times. The project is expected to be complete by Oct. 31.
