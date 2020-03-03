OMAHA — It took 10 weeks on a national waiting list for Shawn “Fish” Farritor to get a heart and two lungs from a donor.
Now, 10 weeks after the Dec. 26 transplant, Farritor, a Ravenna native, is slowly recovering in the ICU at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
His new heart is functioning well, and his lungs “continue to catch up,” his stepson Adam Tracy of Lincoln said.
“The overall sentiment is that he is headed in the right direction,” Tracy added.
A benefit will be Friday at Ravenna City Auditorium for Farritor, a former city attorney in Ravenna. Two of Farritor’s sisters, Mary Clark of Ravenna and Sharon Raimondo of Columbus, are spearheading the event. It includes a dinner of fish and chips and a concert by country music singer Hannah McNeil.
Farritor, who got his nickname “Fish” as a child, was born in 1967 with a congenital heart defect known as transposition of the great vessels, where the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed. That defect was corrected when he was 2 years old.
By the time he was 12 years old, he had a pacemaker implanted because he had developed pulmonary hypertension. In the mid-2000s, that pacemaker was replaced with a pacemaker/defibrillator, but last spring, it began to falter.
Last April, Farritor experienced a defibrillator shock after a rapid heartbeat. Tests through Nebraska Medicine determined that Farritor’s heart was beginning to experience signs of failure. In July, he experienced septic shock.
This fall, after more tests, doctors determined that Farritor needed a heart and double lung transplant. They placed his name on the national transplant list. The surgery would be performed at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
On Dec. 26, after 10 weeks of waiting, Farritor was told that the organs were available. Surgery began late Dec. 27 and continued into the morning of Dec. 28.
Farritor, now a resident of Grand Island, was born in Ravenna, the fifth of seven children of the late Ed and Vicki Farritor. They owned and operated Coast to Coast Hardware in Ravenna for a number of years.
Farritor had wanted to become a lawyer ever since watching Perry Mason, TV’s legal guru, who was popular when he was a child. After graduating from Ravenna High School in 1986, he earned an undergraduate degree in history and a law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Farritor is now the managing attorney for the Grand Island office of Legal Aid of Nebraska. In his spare time, he taught English to immigrant families for the Literacy Council in Grand Island, but his declining health forced him to resign last year.
He’s also a published author. He has written two historical fiction books on the Pawnee in Nebraska. “The End of Pawnee Starlight” tells the story of the Battle of Massacre Canyon in southwestern Nebraska in 1873. “The Pawnee War” focuses on the confrontations between the Pawnee and the Sioux.
His recovery from the transplants has been slow, but “we knew going in that it would be a very arduous recovery process,” Tracy said. Since the transplant, Farritor has had several subsequent surgeries, but there have been no signs of organ rejection, and the chance of rejection continues to decline.
His wife of 20 years, Amy, has temporarily moved to Omaha to care for him at the hospital seven days a week. She is being assisted by Tracy, her mother and Farritor’s siblings.