KEARNEY - Five teens escaped Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center Monday morning, and one is still at large.
Around 9:55 a.m. a Kearney resident reported seeing the male teens on Highland Drive east of YRTC behind two houses.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, four of the five escapees were returned to YRTC and at 10:30 a.m. police were still looking for one teen.
He is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall, black hair, brown eyes, green coat and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately, and do not try and apprehend the teen.