LINCOLN — Five Kearney-based arts and cultural organizations — Buffalo County Historical Society, Crane River Theater Co., Museum of Nebraska Art, Merryman Performing Arts Center and The Archway — are among 31 Nebraska nonprofits that received a share of $204,418 in federal CARES Act grants through Humanities Nebraska.
According to a Humanities Nebraska press release, recipients in central and western Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District were awarded a total of $87,900. Recipients in eastern Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District were awarded $56,790, and 2nd District recipients got $59,728.
Kearney-area recipients are:
- Buffalo County Historical Society — $10,000;
- Crane River Theater Co. — $7,500;
- MONA — $7,500;
- Merryman — $5,000;
- The Archway — $5,000;
- Sherman County Historical Society — $3,500;
- Friends of Paplin in Loup City — $2,000.
Funding for the grants came from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The funds were designated to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations that need general operating support to continue humanities activities during the COVID-19 crisis.
The $204,418 that Humanities Nebraska announced this week represents about half of the CARES dollars Humanities Nebraska has available, said Executive Director Chris Sommerich.
Other Nebraska organizations that would like to apply may view the guidelines at bit.ly/CARESGrantsNeb. The application period will remain open until all available dollars have been granted.