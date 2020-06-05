KEARNEY – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported five new cases of COVID-19 at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
That included one new case in Dawson County, three new cases in Buffalo County and one new case in Kearney County. The seven-county area now has 1,063 cases of COVID-19.,
Case totals in the Two Rivers region, according to DHHS, are:
- Dawson County: 841
- Buffalo County: 171
- Phelps County: 20
- Gosper County: 13
- Kearney County: 12
- Franklin County: 6
- Harlan County: 0
Nebraska reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with a total of 15,117 cases and 186 deaths. That death total, reported by DHHS, is one fewer than was reported Wednesday.
The Two Rivers region has seen nine deaths since record-keeping began March 20.
Dawson County has the fifth highest number of confirmed cases in the state. Buffalo County ranks 13th. Harlan County is one of 21 counties in Nebraska with zero confirmed cases of COVID-19.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
Or, call the Nebraska DHHS COVID-19 information line at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.