KEARNEY — Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dawson County by Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Totals in the seven-county Two Rivers district are:
- Dawson — 851
- Buffalo — 153
- Phelps — 20
- Kearney — 13
- Gosper — 11
- Franklin — 6
- Harlan — 0
That raises the total in the region to 1,054, according to figures provided by Two Rivers.
Statewide, there were 13,654 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 170 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
For more information, contact dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.