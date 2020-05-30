Coronavirus CDC

KEARNEY — Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dawson County by Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Totals in the seven-county Two Rivers district are:

- Dawson — 851

- Buffalo — 153

- Phelps — 20

- Kearney — 13

- Gosper — 11

- Franklin — 6

- Harlan — 0

That raises the total in the region to 1,054, according to figures provided by Two Rivers.

Statewide, there were 13,654 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 170 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information, contact dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.