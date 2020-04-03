KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced that eastbound lanes of West 24th Street (U.S. Highway 30) between 17th and 15th avenues near Kearney Golf Center will be reduced to one lane of traffic on the inside lane beginning 8 a.m. Monday.
A water main repair will be made in the area. All lanes of 24th Street will be reopened to traffic by 5 p.m. April 10, weather and construction permitting.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use it.