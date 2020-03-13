KEARNEY — Only 3 inches of precipitation fell the night of March 12-13, but the damages caused one year ago by that rainfall and water from a layer of rapidly thawing snow turned lives upside down for thousands of rural residents in Buffalo County.
And, for some, the nightmare continues.
Town folks quickly reclaimed their property, but across the countryside, many miles of the county’s gravel roads were damaged and still are being repaired. In addition, 20 rural bridges were heavily damaged, and three still are waiting to be rebuilt and reopened.
Until repairs to washed-away roads get some dry weather for compaction to begin, the roads will stay muddy, rutted and more difficult to drive. In addition, some farmers and rural residents will continue driving farther to get where they need to be until all damaged bridges are repaired.
“We have the roads repaired, but they’re soft. It will be years before the roads really get solid again,” said Ivan Klein, the Buffalo County commissioner from Gibbon who chairs the county’s road committee.
Some of the worst flooding on March 13 followed the paths of the Wood River and Mud Creek from west to east across the county, but rapidly moving water carved away entire roads in 44 locations around Buffalo County.
In all, about 100 miles of the county’s 1,300 miles of gravel roads were badly damaged by the March 13 flood.
One of the most memorable was a road near the Loup River that was entirely gone after the rainfall and thawing, Klein said.
“You had trenches across in places. Some of that got really deep,” he said, describing the challenges of rebuilding a road with a gash six-feet deep.
Highway Superintendent John Maul said the amount of damage was incredible. “There were so many places where a quarter-mile or half-mile of road was completely gone. It is pretty amazing what Mother Nature can do in short order.”
In a weather event that experts labeled a “bomb cyclone” because its intensity increased so greatly during the storm’s short lifespan, three Buffalo County communities were inundated.
Residents of Gibbon, Ravenna and Pleasanton awoke on March 14 to discover their basements filled with floodwater or their ground floors were under water. Heavy runoff carried cornstalks and other plant residues into thick piles at the bottom of hills. On property closer to streams, some farmers watched their livestock being swept away by powerfully swollen streams with floating chunks of ice.
Maul said his highway crews faced a number of challenges in rebuilding Buffalo County’s rural roads.
One challenge was acquiring gravel. Suppliers couldn’t keep up with the demand as two-thirds of the state’s gravel roads were being repaired as quickly as possible.
Another challenge was time. There weren’t enough hours in the day to get the work done, even though crews were placed on schedules with built-in overtime.
The worst challenge, Maul said, was Mother Nature. Spring and summer 2019 were extra wet, so crews found it impossible to keep pace. Each time they’d bring roads back up to standard, more rain would fall and freshly graveled roads turned back into muddy ruts.
“It was a pretty hectic year. Very challenging. Flood damages trumped everything we had in our plans,” Maul said. “I prefer no moisture for awhile to get things back in shape.”
Compared to northeast Nebraska, where a dam burst and hundreds of bridges were washed away, Buffalo County was fortunate that just 20 bridges were damaged, Maul said. Also, six Nebraskans lost their lives, but none were from the Kearney area.
Buffalo County was budgeted to spend $500,000 on gravel in 2019-20, but storm recovery doubled that amount to $1 million. Maul said he expects to spend $1 million on gravel again this year.
To rapidly spread the new gravel, the county has made several equipment purchases.
The county spent $740,000 buying three graders. When they arrive, the county will have 25. Commissioners also bought two dump trucks for $175,000, three semi tractors for $283,000 and two belly dump trailers for $110,000.
Rather than waiting for pits to deliver gravel, Buffalo County will have its belly dump trailers filled at the pits, and then transport the loads where they’re needed, saving time and covering ground more quickly.
Maul said the belly dump trailers carry 22 yards, or six semi loads.
It has been a long, especially difficult, year and it’s not finished.
Buffalo County still is applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to help cover repairs. It’s a tedious process, Maul said, but FEMA will cover 75 percent of repair costs. The state and county will share the remaining 25 percent
Until a dry spell helps damaged roads improve, Maul said he’ll be on edge when he hears the crack of thunder.
“I kind of cringe every time moisture is coming,” he said.