KEARNEY — While the holidays are over, it’s still flu season in Nebraska.
The Nebraska Health and Human Services Department reported Jan. 17 that the flu is widespread across the state, and local education institutions verified it’s certainly that time of the year.
“It’s always just a busy time right now,” Kearney Public Schools nurse Sara Chapman-Gomez said of flu activity. “This time of the year, without fail, after Christmas break and before spring break, I think that’s just the way the germs are rolling.”
Across Nebraska, K-12 schools reported an average absence rate due to illness of 2.18 percent for the week ending Jan. 11, the first full week back after the holiday break. This was down from the week before the break, when the rate was about 3 percent.
The absentee rates correspond to the rate of positive influenza laboratory tests in the state. Overall, the number of positive flu tests is higher than last year and the year before.
“Looking at the data, we had a significant increase of influenza activity coinciding with the end of the year, likely due to families close proximity over the holidays,” said Two Rivers Health Department Director Jeremy Eschliman. “This increase in reported activity showed that approximately 1,900 cases were reported in 2020, while the next highest number of reported cases in the last three years occurred during 2018 at approximately 1,600 cases.”
However, Eschliman noted, it’s difficult to say definitively if students who are home sick have the flu.
It’s just as difficult to verify how many people across the district or state have gotten the flu.
According to DHHS, most cases of influenza are not reported, since most people who get the flu never see the doctor about their illness. Many of those who do see a doctor are not tested to verify their illness.
For this reason, DHHS, Two Rivers and other health organizations use the term “influenza-like illness” to categorize sicknesses that may be the flu.
Chapman-Gomez said KPS has gotten some confirmed flu cases, and several flu-like symptoms. However, no schools were showing heightened levels of student absences due to illness.
KPS has five different levels of illness concerns, ranging from one to five:
- One is normal infectious disease protocol;
- Two is heightened;
- Three is known exposures with increased absences;
- Four is one or more schools closed;
- Five is all KPS schools closed.
This month, there were 40 seventh-grade students at Horizon Middle School who were out sick, but there was no illness activity that was “putting us on the map,” the nurse said.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney also has seen an increase in flu-like activity, according to Sue Pedersen, assistant director of Student Health.
She said “quite a few” students returned for the spring semester with flu-like illnesses and already were on antiviral medication. UNK’s health department also can conduct flu tests, and they’ve had several positive tests.
Pedersen pointed out that there has been about an equal number of influenza A and influenza B tests, which is unusual.
“Typically it starts with A strain and then B at the end of the season,” she said.
UNK’s health office also sends out health information to students to prevent illnesses spreading across campus. One of the many tips is not to attend class if students feel ill.
“Students feel pressure to attend class even if they feel sick,” Pedersen explained. But “don’t go to class if you have a fever.”
The same is true for younger students. KPS says children should not attend school if they have a fever more than 100 degrees, and should not return to school until they have been fever free without the aid of medication for 24 hours.
Two Rivers also recommends the following for flu prevention:
- Get the flu shot. If influenza is still circulating, it’s not too late to get the vaccine;
- Wash your hands;
- Stay home if you are sick;
- Cover your cough;
- Avoid close contact with others showing symptoms of illness;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
