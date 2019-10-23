KEARNEY — Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney will be visiting the Parker Hannifin manufacturing and distribution center in Kearney at 10 a.m. Monday.
According to a Parker Hannifin press release, the lieutenant governor and state senator’s visit is part of the activities during Manufacturing Month in Nebraska. Foley and Lowe will tour the facility to see the manufacturing operation and expansion of the distribution center.
Manufacturing is Nebraska’s second largest industry, according to the Parker Hannifin press release.
