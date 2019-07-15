KEARNEY — Dallas Cowboys standout and former Kearney High and Husker kicker Brett Maher is returning to Kearney to show his support for the community that supported him, say organizers of two "Kickin’ It With Brett" flood relief events planned Wednesday.
The day will consist of two separate events.
The first event is a chance for area youth to hang out with Maher at Kearney High football field where they can take photos, get autographs, ask questions, have lunch and just "kick it" with the NFL pro. This is not a kicking camp and Maher will not be kicking.
Non-perishable food items are being requested for admission to this meet-and-greet opportunity. Free-will donations are welcomed and encouraged. All food items and proceeds will be directed to flood relief and support. Start time is 10:30 am and "kick it time" will run until noon. Lunch will be provided by First National Bank of Kearney and served noon-1 p.m. Please bring water bottle to stay hydrated.
The second event Wednesday takes place 6-8:30 p.m. at Fanatics Sports Bar. The meet and greet event will feature a drawing and auction items, and autograph and photo opportunities. Items available will include game tickets, autographed memorabilia and more.
There will be a free-will donation meal provided by Fanatics Sports Bar and CashWa Distribution. Non-perishable food items also will be accepted.
All proceeds raised at this event will be directed to flood relief and support.
Event sponsors include BD Construction, First National Bank and Fanatics Sports Bar.