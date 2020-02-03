LINCOLN — A former Holdrege businessman was sentenced Friday to 2½ years in prison for possessing an unregistered silencer.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice District of Nebraska, Joseph Melton, 31, possessed an unregistered Yankee Hill silencer in 2017. Melton was part-owner of the gun silencer store Leadfoot, LLC at the time.
He pleaded guilty to his charge in November, court records say.
John M. Gerrard, Chief United States District Court Judge, sentenced Melton to prison as well as two years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Melton, was also a Holdrege mayoral candidate in 2018. While in jail, Melton lost the election to incumbent Doug Young, according to a 2018 Hub report.
On Aug. 24, 2017, industry operations inspectors with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a compliance inspection of the Leadfoot store and manufacturing facility in Holdrege. When the ATF inspectors arrived at the business, the door was locked. They contacted Melton by phone, and he said he was in Colorado. Hours later, Melton arrived at the store and allowed the inspectors into the store. Melton admitted that he had not been in Colorado, but said he panicked because he knew his records were not in order.
ATF inspectors uncovered 18 violations of federal codes and statutes related to the operation of a firearms business. Among the violations, inspectors located a silencer that was manufactured by Yankee Hill Machine Company, Inc. Melton told the inspectors that he had received that silencer as payment or trade from a customer. The Yankee Hill silencer was not registered to either Leadfoot LLC or to Melton in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record database as is required for silencers. Melton turned over that silencer to ATF agents on Nov. 8, 2017.
