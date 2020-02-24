LINCOLN — A former Kearney man is serving a 23-year federal prison sentence for receipt and distribution of child pornography while on probation for a Buffalo County offense.
Reamonn C. Seaman, 25, of Ord was sentenced Friday in U.S. Federal District Court. After his release from prison he must serve 20 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal court system.
In January 2018, Seaman was placed on five years probation for felony possession of child porn and enticement by electronic device. A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says in June 2018, while Seaman was on probation, authorities became aware that he had contacted a minor female via the internet.
Seaman admitted to his probation officer that he had relapsed, the release said. His electronic devices were seized at that time and found to contain child pornography.
In February of 2019, the probation officer contacted Seaman at his residence and found he had obtained computer equipment and wireless adapters in violation of his probation. Seaman admitted he had relapsed, the release said, and sent nude photographs and videos to additional minor victims.
An examination of those devices also revealed child pornography. Seaman also admitted to making physical contact with minors.