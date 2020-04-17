MINDEN — The new Minden chief of police aims to use his years of experience in law enforcement to build the community’s police force.
Bradley Butler took over the Minden Police Department on April 1 after former Chief James Huff retired after 42 years.
“I was looking for a change. It was a different role. I could build this department,” Butler said about taking on the role at Minden.
Butler began his law enforcement career in 1995 at the Buffalo County Jail. He then served as a police officer in Ravenna from 1997 until 1998.
In 1998, he started at the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office in Holdrege as a deputy. He worked through the ranks there, moving up to sergeant, operations captain, K9 officer and drug investigator. In 2011, he took on a role at the Kearney Police Department as a patrol officer and soon became a criminal and drug investigator. While in Kearney, he was deputized as a U.S. marshal and a special federal officer with the FBI.
Butler admits that he will miss the investigative side of his position at KPD, but he won’t miss constantly being on the move.
“It’s nonstop all the way through,” he said. “I’m looking for at this stage of my career of slowing down and definitely not stopping. I can take my experiences, my training, my knowledge base and bring it to the guys here.”
As he moves into his new role as the chief of police, Butler has many aspirations for the department including being a proactive part of law enforcement task forces in the area. He wants to get his officers involved in a human trafficking task force, drug task force and the SCALES investigative unit, which is a multiagency group that helps investigate major crimes in the area.
“We are in so close proximity with Kearney, with Hastings, with Holdrege, we should be working more in collaboration with agencies to make it easier and a lot more resources,” Butler said.
He also wants to make the department attractive to potential officers so they will want to build their lives in the community. He hopes to add another officer to the team as well as updating equipment and the department’s image.
“Why wouldn’t you want to come here where the cost of living is cheaper here, and we will still give you the same experiences?” he asked.
Part of updating the department’s image is integrating officers into the community and incorporating citizens into the department with community action, neighborhood watches and building relationships with the schools, the hospital, etc.
“In the smaller towns you have way more of an opportunity for the direct community relationship. We can upgrade that massively,” he said.
Butler will miss Kearney and the camaraderie he has with the officers at KPD, but he is excited to build the department in Minden and make it an agency where officers will stay long term.
“I’m excited to get back into it, get this department back to something that I’m going to be proud of and the community (can be) proud. We are just not a faceless, nameless person behind the badge,” he said.