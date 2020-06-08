KEARNEY — Ty Strawhecker, who operated Luke & Jake’s Bar-B-Q near the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 1995 to 2018, is pursuing a new opportunity borne from the coronavirus outbreak.
“Two longtime tennis buddies and I saw how difficult it was to get masks,” Strawhecker said about the scramble by medical facilities and vendors to acquire the personal protective devices after the pandemic arrived in the United States in February.
Strawhecker said one of his partners had connections that allowed the group to acquire large quantities of masks manufactured in China. Partners in the new company, MedAmerica Supply, easily found buyers for their products.
The company has seen rapid growth since April 9, when the business was launched. The first act was to donate 3,000 masks to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Strawhecker said MedAmerica has sold more than 100,000 of its most popular style of mask, and a second style isn’t far behind.
In addition to masks, the company is supplying other personal protective equipment — gloves, sanitation wipes, etc. — and is expanding into other lines of coronavirus-related products. MedAmerica has hired a Chicago telemarketing company, Strawhecker said, and also signed on a storage and fulfillment center in Omaha.
“We’ve been able to get a lot of stuff that even the big suppliers aren’t able to get,” Strawhecker said. “Our agents have very good connections with manufacturers in China. That has helped us.”
Strawhecker is president of MedAmerica. He said the other principals of the company include his two tennis buddies as well as a fourth partner who prefers to remain anonymous.
MedAmerica Supply has offices in Kearney, Omaha and Hastings, and is adding other facilities to accommodate growth.
Strawhecker said he manages the Kearney office, David Neese is the company’s vice president and manager in Omaha, and Rakesh Srivastaza is a partner and manager in Hastings, where he operates a prosthetic business.
Although the pandemic is spurring the growth of MedAmerica, Strawhecker said the long-term plan is to broaden the company’s offerings beyond its current top sellers — PPE, sanitizers, thermometers, etc. — so that when the pandemic has passed the company can springboard into supplying other products. Currently, MedAmerica is donating 3 percent to charities of customers’ choice on orders of $5,000 or more.
He said MedAmerica’s mission is to “protect” with PPE equipment and “provide” by creating new jobs.
“We want to help supply people now, and we hope they continue to order from us after this is over,” Strawhecker said.