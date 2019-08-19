KEARNEY — Fort Kearney Trading Post will move the entrance where trucks turn off Highway 10 so that 18-wheelers and small passenger vehicles are separated as they enter the grounds and as they exit after fueling.
The Trading Post is the convenience store and truck stop close to the Minden Interstate 80 exit, also referred to as Garrels’ Truck Stop.
Mark “Marty” and Peggy Garrels, who operate the Fort Kearney Trading Post at 1730 Highway 10, Gibbon, gained the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners’ permission at the board’s meeting last week. The Garrelses asked for a tract of land zoned as agricultural to be rezoned to accommodate their commercial intent as they convert the property for truck parking.
Currently, trucks and passenger vehicles enter the Trading Post property through a turnoff that’s close to the convenience store. The turnoff is near the north side of the I-80 exit, so slow-turning trucks can cause traffic to back up on Highway 10.
After the Garrelses complete their plans, the big rigs will have their own space to park. The Garrelses intend to move the truck entrance about a quarter of a mile north on Highway 10, which also is known as Keystone Road.
“If we moved the truck entrance north, we add parking, which they already need,” Marty Garrels said. The land destined to become truck parking currently is used for equipment storage.
Garrels said about 60 vehicles per day buy fuel at the Trading Post.