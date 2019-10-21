KEARNEY — Members of the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department soon may have a shooting range northeast of Kearney where they can practice marksmanship.
On Tuesday, the Kearney City Council will be asked to approve the purchase of 22 acres from the Fort Kearny Shooting Sports Association for $285,000. According to a memo from City Attorney Mike Tye, the city intends to enter an agreement so the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department also will be able to use the rifle and pistol range.
“The city of Kearney has had discussions with the Fort Kearny Shooting Sports Association with reference to the possible purchase of a portion of its property located in rural Buffalo County,” Tye told council members.
The city would acquire approximately 22 acres of FKSSA’s property, together with a 120-foot-wide strip so a roadway could be built to reach the range area, Tye said. “The city of Kearney would be responsible for constructing a private road into this area, and there would be no public access to this property once it is acquired by the city of Kearney. It would be used for law enforcement purposes only.”
According to Tye’s memo, FKSSA had a loan balance of $277,682, as of July 1. Proceeds of the sale would be used to pay FKSSA’s loans on the property.
FKSSA also has agreed that the city will remove the road connecting the shotgun area to the rifle and pistol range so FKSSA’s tenant may farm that area. The city would use those materials to build its access road.
In other business, the council will consider awarding a bid for a storm sewer to protect south Kearney’s hotel area against flooding. The council also will consider renewing the city’s management agreement for The Archway.
At $138,874, Midlands Contracting Inc. of Kearney is the apparent low bidder for the storm sewer, which will run adjacent to Sixth Avenue, beginning at Talmadge Street and continuing north to the Turkey Creek drainage. Myers Construction Inc. of Broken Bow bid $216,736.
Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel informed the council that the Great Platte River Road Memorial Foundation Board wants to enter a three-year agreement with the city for management services. The current contract expires this year.
According to Hellriegel’s memo, highlights of the proposed agreement include:
- The city will contribute $75,000 annually for three years to The Archway;
- The Archway will reimburse the city $54,636 annually, plus a 3 percent annual adjustment, for a maintenance worker position, which is based at The Archway.
- The city will seek $150,000 annually from the Kearney Visitors Bureau.
The city will tap keno funds for its annual $75,000 contribution to The Archway’s support, while lodging and occupational taxes will cover the $150,000 contribution from the Visitors Bureau.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.
