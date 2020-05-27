GIBBON — Four Illinois residents involved in a high-speed pursuit Sunday night, which ended in Gibbon, were all arrested with a large amount of money in their possession.
Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday a Nebraska State Patrol trooper clocked a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling 170 mph two miles east of Grand Island on Interstate 80. The trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver took out.
Officers deployed road spikes three miles east of Gibbon on I-80, and the car exited I-80 at the Gibbon interchange headed north. Troopers lost sight of the vehicle, but it eventually was located parked at Gibbon Public School.
Troopers believed four people had been inside the car.
On Monday a citizen reported seeing a Jeep with Illinois license plates pick up a male with a backpack on Highway 30. Troopers located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop.
Those arrested were Tyler Liles, 22, of Creve Couer, Ill., and the Jeep driver Kyle Buss, 26, of Pekin., Ill. Located a short distance away was Decon Fulton, 20, of Pekin, Ill., and Alexis Schurter, 19, of Peoria Heights, Ill.
Records indicate they had a large amount of money in their possession.
The investigation revealed Buss was paid to transport the suspects. A police search of the Jeep located a small amount of marijuana. Buss also had a large amount of money in his possession.
Inside Liles’ backpack troopers located a large amount of money and keys to the Camaro.
Records are unclear why all four suspects had large amounts of cash.
The following charges were filed in Buffalo County Court:
- Tyler Liles — prohibited acts and flight to avoid arrest, both felonies, obstructing a peace officer, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of multiple operator’s licenses, all misdemeanors and possession of marijuana less than one ounce, an infraction.
- Kyle Buss — felony prohibited acts and accessory to a felony, and possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia, both infractions.
- Deacon Fulton and Alexis Schurter — both charged with felony prohibited acts, and obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor.
Late this morning all four remained in custody at the Buffalo County Jail. They are scheduled to appear in court in July.