KEARNEY — Sixteen days after being in Kearney, four females at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center scaled a fence and escaped.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the girls fled YRTC at 12:20 a.m. from the living unit, and then climbed over the fence. A BuffaloWatch alert was initially sent at 12:51 a.m.
According to the BuffaloWatch alert, the two white and two black females escaped on foot from the facility at 2802 30th Ave., and were seen wearing green shirts and gray sweatpants. At 1:58 a.m. two of the four females were apprehended by law enforcement, a BuffaloWatch alert indicated.
By 2:27 a.m. all the teens had been apprehended and returned to the facility, BuffaloWatch said.
Sign up for Kearney Hub news alerts
Four girls from YRTC-Geneva initially were moved to the Kearney facility in August after the state closed two buildings on the Geneva campus following a disturbance that left one building uninhabitable. A short time later an additional 24 girls were moved from Geneva to Kearney.
Kearney’s YRTC facility, which has been only for teenage males since 1892, is undergoing construction for a fence around the entire area. The project should be completed in the next week, according to earlier DHHS comments.
The 10-foot high, chain link fence, costs $704,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.