KEARNEY — A drug deal gone bad is what led to Wednesday’s armed robbery at Prairie View Apartments in Kearney.
According to Buffalo County Court records, on Tuesday morning a Kearney man reported Vincent Burns, 29, of Kearney had pointed a gun at him in his apartment at Prairie View, 211 E. Eighth St., and had taken between $600 and $700.
Records indicate Burns, Dayton Burton, 21, of Kearney and Keegan Cumpston, 24, of Pleasanton had gone to the alleged victim’s apartment to purchase methamphetamine. Burton stayed in the living room while Burns and Cumpston went into a bedroom with the alleged victim where Burns allegedly pulled a handgun and took money from the alleged victim.
Burns, Burton and Cumpston then fled to the Baymont Inn Hotel, 619 Second Ave., where the men split the money. Burton allegedly took the gun to his hotel room at Super 8, 15 W. Eighth St. During a police search of Burton’s room, police found the gun and $250.
In a search of the Baymont Inn Hotel room shared by Burns, Cumpston and Shali Chavez, 22, of Kearney police found suspected meth on the nightstand. The drugs were seized and will be sent to the Nebraska State Patrol crime lab for positive identification.
The following charges were filed:
- Burns — Felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony robbery and felony possession of methamphetamine in the incident. His bond is set at $50,000.
- Burton — Use of a firearm to commit a felony and felony robbery. His bond is $100,000.
- Cumpston — Felony robbery and possession of meth. His bond is $50,000.
- Chavez — Felony possession of meth. Her bond is $1,500.
Late this morning all four were being held at the Buffalo County Jail. They all are scheduled to appear in court in July.
@HubChic