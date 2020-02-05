LINCOLN — The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded library internship grants totaling $24,500 to 22 Nebraska public libraries, including Alma, Axtell, Orleans and Oxford.
These internship grants will support public library interns, who will contribute to the scope and value of the diverse programs and activities in Nebraska’s public libraries.
Nebraska Library Commission Director Rod Wagner said: “The internships are a great opportunity for students to get involved in library work. Beyond earning money and gaining valuable work experience, the student is exposed to the broad range of library services and programming. Internships provide an opportunity for the student to view the library as a viable and satisfying career choice. In addition, interns bring a fresh perspective and their own unique talents to the library.”
Student interns will learn about library work as they shadow staff, assist with day-to-day library operations and implement special projects. The following Hub Territory libraries were awarded 2020 internship grant funding:
- Alma, Hoesch Memorial Library
- Axtell Public Library
- Orleans, Cordelia B Preston Memorial Library
- Oxford Public Library
Funding for the project is supported and administered by the Nebraska Library Commission, in partnership with the Nebraska Library Systems. The commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans.