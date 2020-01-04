REPUBLICAN CITY — Khloe Reimer remembers very little from being life-flighted after a boating accident on Labor Day at Harlan County Lake.
The 11-year-old from Phillipsburg, Kan., does remember being sleepy, hungry and that her mom, Staci, couldn’t remember her birthday.
“Mom couldn’t remember my birthday and I had to tell them,” she said through giggles as her mother chuckled with her daughter.
After experiencing 10 broken bones in her leg and 10 major lacerations, Khloe surprised her doctors by walking on her own on Nov. 21.
“She has done exceptionally well. Of course, they said, ‘she will heal quickly. You will be surprised.’ But I think they’ve been real pleased,” Staci said about Khloe’s progress. “She’s taking off and has some drive and (is) positive about it.”
A day at the lake
The Reimers were boating on Labor Day — Sept. 2 — at Harlan County Lake for the first time last summer. The family camps at the lake, but their typical camping spot, Methodist Cove, had flooded. They decided to hit the lake before the end of summer.
They had been boating for about an hour, and Khloe was riding on a tube when she fell off. The boat still was running when she was trying to get on, and the boat got slipped into reverse. Khloe attempted to push away from the boat, but it came around the curve and she was pulled under.
“I had just turned to come back and to make sure I could get her up on the boat and make sure it was all clear. It was so quick. It just happened by accident. It was just one of those things like, ‘Wow, how did that happen?’” Staci said.
Once the boat was stopped, Adam Kip, a family friend, jumped in the water and looked under the boat.
“She was underneath the boat, and I don’t know how long. He was able to reach under and just felt her, and he brought her out and she just took a breath,” Staci explained. “She was like, ‘What happened? What’s going on?’ She held her breath through everything or God’s angels were holding her breath shut.”
Once Khloe was in the boat, Staci held her and could see her daughter had extreme cuts on her body, but she didn’t realize the severity of her injuries. A friend already had called 911, and they attempted to start the boat but it wouldn’t fire up.
After unsuccessfully trying to wave down another boat, they called a friend who was also on the lake. It took him nine minutes to get to them and get Khloe to shore. Republican City Volunteer Fire and Rescue were there waiting. Once they bandaged Khloe’s battered lower extremities, they took her to the waiting AirCare Ambulance Service helicopter at the top of the hill. Khloe was taken to Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.
At the hospital
The only time Staci heard Khloe scream during the ordeal was when they arrived at the ER.
“They must have moved her. I was in the other room. That was the only time I heard any (scream), otherwise she kept talking,” Staci said.
Khloe was taken into surgery right away to clean her wounds, and she was given six units of blood. The majority of Khloe’s injuries were below her waist except for a few cuts on her head.
“It was just below the waist, which is amazing because I guess her life jacket, it was shredded in the back. The life jacket kind of protected her upper body,” Staci said.
Khloe had 10 broken bones in her left foot, ankle and tibia. The doctors were concerned about the status of her ankle, but when the orthopedic surgeon examined it, all the bones were aligned. Her ankle was placed in a boot, but it was discovered later that she had two broken toes that needed to be pinned.
Khloe had to undergo surgery the following day to sew up the lacerations on her legs. They were able to sew up most of her wounds except two spots that would need skin grafts. The deep cuts on Khloe’s right side were only millimeters away from hitting the sciatic nerve.
“It was another one of those blessings. That would have definitely changed her whole outcome,” Staci said.
Khloe was in the hospital in Lincoln for 15 days, and she couldn’t move her right leg for six weeks. She returned home in a wheelchair with two vacuum-assisted closures or wound VACS to help keep the blood flowing to the injuries that would later need skin grafts. Khloe had her skin grafts and her toes pinned Oct. 1. The removal of skin for the skin grafts was one of the most painful parts of the ordeal for Khloe, along with getting an IV.
“I had IVs, and when they put that sleep medicine in, oh it burns so badly. It just made me want to cry,” she said. “I remember one time they put it in and I was tearing up and then I fell asleep.”
“That was probably the worst,” Staci added with a laugh.
Returning to school
As a sixth-grader at Phillipsburg Middle School, Khloe was supposed to have her first volleyball game the week of her accident. She completed her schoolwork from home through the month of September and returned for half-days the beginning of October.
Keeping her right leg immobilized proved to be uncomfortable for Khloe, both during the day and when she tried to sleep.
“That day I got to bend this leg I said my muscles were singing hallelujah,” Khloe said.
Khloe began physical therapy three days a week in Phillipsburg at the end of October.
“It’s getting easier. It was hard at first because they had me pick up my legs and that was hard,” Khloe said about physical therapy. “Right now we are practicing bending those toes and that frustrates me because they don’t bend.”
She set a goal to walk without assistance by her next doctor’s appointment before Thanksgiving in Lincoln. By Nov. 21, she was walking with little assistance.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
“I think she did two weeks with the walker and just kind of took off. She’s still pretty weak but getting that strength back,” Staci said.
Khloe began walking without a boot on her left foot in physical therapy in early December, and her goal is to compete in track this spring. She had backed down to one day of physical therapy a week, and she currently is working on running and jumping again.
Khloe’s positive attitude and determination has amazed her doctors and her family. When Khloe still was in the hospital, Staci was getting frustrated and impatient to get home when Khloe told her a quote she heard from her teacher.
“My teacher said a quote, ‘If you don’t like something, change. If you can’t change it, then change your attitude,’” Khloe said.
“I had to send her (teacher) a message, ‘Thank you. The mother needed this,” Staci added.
Khloe went swimming during Thanksgiving break, but she isn’t planning to get back in a boat anytime soon. Her family refers to the accident and recovery as Khloe’s unexpected journey, and they are thankful for all blessings she has had during the healing process.
“It was overwhelming at first. They just kept coming in with news, good news. We had a lot of prayers,” Staci said. “God was definitely with her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.