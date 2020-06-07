KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported four new cases of COVID-19 within its seven-county region.
That number, released at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, includes two cases in Dawson County and two in Buffalo County. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Two Rivers now has 1,066 cases of COVID-19 in six counties. Harlan County has zero confirmed cases.
Case totals in the Two Rivers region, according to DHHS, are:
- Dawson County: 841
- Buffalo County: 174
- Phelps County: 20
- Gosper County: 13
- Kearney County: 12
- Franklin County: 6
- Harlan County: 0
Nebraska reported just 64 newly confirmed cases Saturday, compared to 262 new cases Friday. The state has 15,443 cases and 188 deaths, including two in the past day. Two Rivers region has had nine deaths since record-keeping began March 20.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
Or, call the Nebraska DHHS COVID-19 information line at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.