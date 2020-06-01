KEARNEY – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services over the weekend.
That included four cases as of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, with three of those in Dawson County, and one in Buffalo County. DHHS confirmed three new cases in Buffalo County at 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening.
The DHHS figures show 1,045 total cases in the seven-county Two Rivers area as of Sunday evening, along with eight deaths in the region, but no deaths have been reported recently.
Two Rivers no longer releases numbers on weekends. Its next report will come Monday.
As of Sunday, totals for Two Rivers, by county, include:
- Dawson - 838
- Buffalo - 157
- Phelps - 20
- Kearney - 13
- Gosper - 11
- Franklin - 6
- Harlan - 0
Two Rivers’ Friday figures showed 851 cases in Dawson County. Discrepancies do sometimes occur, Two Rivers has said.
Statewide, there have been 14,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, and 170 deaths. No new statewide deaths were reported Sunday.
For more information, contact dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.