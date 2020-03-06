BEAVER CITY — Four more men have been charged in connection to an ongoing sex trafficking case in Furnas County.
These men were charged Thursday:
- Joseph H. Baumbach, 59, of McCook;
- Jacob Kramer, 21, of Oxford;
- Terry L. Smith Jr., 37, hometown not listed;
- Bucky Weaver, 40, hometown not listed.
In all, seven men have been charged in connection to the same alleged victim, according to court records.
Baumbach is charge with manufacturing child pornography and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, on Aug. 1. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday. If convicted on both counts, he faces 4-100 years in prison. The bond for Baumbach is set at $100,000.
Kramer is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and first-degree sexual assault of a person between the ages of 12 and 16 on July 1. The charges are both felonies. If convicted on both counts, he faces 21 years to life in prison. No hearing date has been scheduled. Kramer’s bond is set at $500,000.
Smith is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child on Aug. 1, and sex trafficking a minor in August and September. The charges are both felonies. If convicted on both counts, he faces 35 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Smith’s bond is $500,000.
Weaver is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault on July 1. No hearing date has been set. Weaver has a bond of $500,000.
In January, William Quinn, 55, of Oxford was charged with human trafficking of a minor, first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault, child abuse and debauching a minor. Quinn’s request for bond was denied.
In February, Carl Kramer, 49, of Oxford was charged with three counts of human trafficking of a minor. Kramer’s request for bond has been denied.
Dylan Brooks, 24, of Omaha also was charged in February of two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of manufacturing child pornography. Brooks’ bond has been set at $3,000,000.
Anyone with information about the sex trafficking is asked to contact the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-9651 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8050.