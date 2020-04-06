KEARNEY — Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday afternoon by the Two Rivers Public Health Department in Buffalo County.
The individuals, all isolating at home, are:
- A man in his 60s
- A man in his 50s
- A woman in her 40s
- A man in his 40s
That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the seven-county Two Rivers area to 26. Of those, 22 are from Buffalo County.
Other cases include two in Kearney County, one in Phelps County, one in Gosper County and one in Dawson County. Only Harlan and Franklin counties have not reported any cases since the first cases were reported in Two Rivers March 20.
Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, and the Nebraska Guard, tested individuals at the Youth Residential Treatment Center in Kearney as well as individuals with close contact with the facility since a YRTC employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Those results have not been made public.
CHI Good Samaritan Hospital and Kearney Regional Medical Center provided supportive services to the Nebraska Guard during sample collection.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director of Two Rivers, said, “We are tremendously blessed to have partnerships with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, local law enforcement, and health system partners in order for the successful deployment of an event like this. They are working aggressively to protect our citizens’ health.”