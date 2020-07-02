KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of the Independence Day holiday on Saturday, the following schedules will be in effect for the sanitation collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:
Trash, yard waste and recycling schedules remain the same for residential collection. The city asks residents to have containers at the curb by 7 a.m.
On the commercial side trash collection will remain on schedule Monday through Friday and collection scheduled for Saturday will occur Friday. Again, recycling will remain on schedule.
The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Friday. The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the yard and tree waste disposal area, will close 6 p.m. Friday and reopen Monday.