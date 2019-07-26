KEARNEY — To help the Kearney area bounce back from the floods, New Life Church is sponsoring a fun family event called Bounce.
This is a free event open to the public and will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., south of the activity center near the fountain.
Bounce will feature carnival-like games, large inflatables/bounce houses, hot dogs, snow cones, cotton candy, prizes and more. Everything is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable item to help people in need because of the floods.
Information will be available to flood victims at the event about the services being offered by the Salvation Army.
Hot Meals USA will be on site helping with the food.