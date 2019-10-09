KEARNEY — The Kearney Regional Maternity Care Center and Safe Kids Nebraska will host a free car seat safety check event 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the KRMC Maternity Center parking lot, 804 22nd Ave., at the south end of the hospital.
Certified technicians will check your child’s car seat for a proper fit, proper installation, any recalls and damage.
Tours of the Maternity Care Center also will be available upon request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.