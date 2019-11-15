KEARNEY — Free clothing, shoes, bedding and more will be available 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Ag Pavilion at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N.
The annual event is put together by Kearney Church of Christ. Gently used clothing for infants, children, teens, men and women will be available.
“As soon as information about the sale goes out, phones ring, emails come in and Facebook messages light up with people wanting to donate clothing,” Greg Clark, pastor, said.
“People working in care facilities come get items for residents. Families who lost everything in a fire come in and get clothing for their whole family. We’ve had families get coats for winter,” he added.
He said 30 volunteers have worked for three days to get the sale ready. He added, “Free is better than Black Friday.”
For more information, visit the church's website or Facebook page.
