KEARNEY — Neighbor-to-Neighbor partners will host free barbecues in Buffalo County communities Aug. 5-13 with a focus on supporting local rural communities.
The Nebraska Strong: Neighbor-to-Neighbor task force was launched in June by 14 agribusiness stakeholders. The partners include Buffalo County Farm Bureau, Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development, Farm Credit Services of America, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Marshall Land Brokers and Auctioneers, Region 3 Behavioral Health Services and Buffalo County Community Partners
Their goals are to bring education and training to agribusiness representatives so they can be advocates of behavioral health, and to support rural families.
Community Tailgates set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. will be on the following days:
Aug. 5 — Pleasanton Community Center
Aug. 6 — Ravenna Public Library
Aug. 7 — Shelton Community Room
Aug. 8 — Buffalo County Extension, Kearney
Aug. 9 — Elm Creek Village Center
Aug. 12 — Gibbon Baptist Church
Aug. 13 — Amherst Community Center