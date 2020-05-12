KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department, in coordination with the Nebraska National Guard, Nebraska Public Health Lab and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, again will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
It will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with 150 tests available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tests will also be offered in this area:
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at the City Maintenance Building at 801 S. Vine, Lexington. 150 tests will be available.
- 9-11:30 a.m. Friday at the Johnson Building, 509 Main St., Alma, with 75 tests available.
- 2-4:30 p.m. Friday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 1201 G Road, Franklin, with 75 tests available.
The partnership provided 900 tests to residents of Dawson and Buffalo counties earlier this month.
DHHS has a statewide coronavirus information line at 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter.